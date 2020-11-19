ST. MARYS — Tina Gradizzi was promoted to the director's position of City of St. Marys Community and Economic Development during Monday evening's St. Marys City Council meeting.
Councilman Andrew Mohney said this is well deserved for Gradizzi.
“She has the capability of taking this on and much more,” he said. “This is a long overdue appointment for her.”
During the treasurer's report, City Manager Tim Pearson discussed the 2021 preliminary budget, which is not requesting any tax increases at this time.
“The determination was made to use funds from the unrestricted fund balance,” he said.
Ordinance No. 322, addressing levy and assessments for the City of St. Marys, will stay exactly the same, Pearson said, and will be published.
Council also publicly accepted Pearson's resignation, effective Dec. 31.
Mayor Lou Radkowski reminded citizens that the COVID-19 case count in Elk County is increasing.
People may not be worried about themselves getting sick, but it's important to think about schools shutting down, and nursing homes and businesses who are worried about having enough staff to work.
“We ask residents to try to do your best to keep each other safe,” he said.