ST. MARYS — St. Marys City Council members were appointed to committee and board seats at Monday evening’s meeting, while a liquor-license transfer from Benezette to St. Marys was also a topic.
Committees and boardsGreg Gebauer stepped down as deputy mayor, after serving on the council for eight years. Councilman Chris Pletcher, who was not present Monday, submitted comments to express interest in the position. Councilman Andrew Mohney was also nominated, but declined, and Joseph Fleming accepted his nomination. It was a tied vote between Pletcher and Fleming.
Gary Anderson was reappointed vacancy board chairman, while Councilman Bob Roberts was appointed to both the non-uniform and police pension boards. Mayor Radkowski was reappointed to the non-uniform grievance council, and Pletcher to the tax board.
Fleming, Pletcher and Radkowski were all appointed to the personel committee, which handles the City of St. Marys manager evaluation, among other things. Pletcher and Radkowski were also reappointed to the finance committee, and newcomer Gina Vrobel was appointed.
Councilman Roberts was appointed to the parking committee, and Mohney and Councilwoman Margie Brown were reappointed. Fleming, Radkowski and whomever is voted deputy mayor were appointed to the emergency management committee.
Liquor license transferA public hearing was held to hear a request for a liquor license transfer from Benezette to St. Marys, which Council ultimately approved.
Amy Shields said she and her husband, Bob, acquired a malt-beverage beer and liquor license in 2013, moving it to Benezette Township, where they bought an old church and turned it into the Old Bull Cafe.
In 2016, they made the decision to sell the business, and the buyers were not interested in the liquor license, so the Shields — after learning when a license is moved from one township to another within a county, it has to stay there for five years — kept it in “safe keeping.” They weren’t allowed to sell the license until the end of October, she said.
Ben Samick, owner of Just Ben’s Catering and Samick’s Garage restaurant in St. Marys, said he has been working with the Shields to acquire the license.
Manager’s commentsCity of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson informed the council the Redevelopment Authority has officially transferred the deed for the Depot Street properties that are to be demolished for the downtown amphitheater project.
Pearson also announced the city is working to be the first municipality in Pennsylvania to have a new modernized fitness court. At the end of December, the City gained its final sponsor, reaching $120,000. Pearson said he hopes to place the order for the court in the summer or early fall.