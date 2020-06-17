ST. MARYS — Updates on City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation programs and downtown parking costs were topics of Monday evening’s council meeting.
Parks Director Dani Schneider recognized the new staff members — Program Coordinators Sheila Bauer and Cheyenne Bothun, head lifeguard Carl Smith and Aquatics Supervisor Sami Geci. There are 35 full and part-time lifeguards and concession-stand workers. There are also 18 activity leaders, most of whom are returning college students.
Day camps for children will start June 22, with about 70 youth enrolled. There are also about 104 signed up for youth basketball.
Monday was the first day for the St. Marys Community Pool’s reopening, Schneider adds, where about 100 visitors attended. The pool is re-offering memberships at a holiday discount.
City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson commended the parks and pool staff for all of the planning they did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes it possible for these programs.
ParkingCouncilman Bob Roberts brought up some complaints he has been hearing concerning parking. It seems, he says, people are “abusing” the free parking privilege that was implemented because of COVID-19, with business owners and employees parking in front of businesses all day, leaving nowhere for customers to park.
“It’s only fair for those who want to come downtown, that there is a place to park,” he said. “At some point, it needs to be back in place.”
Pearson said this is one of the challenges that comes with free parking.
“I have no enforcement,” he said. “If it’s free parking to the public, someone can park there for a month straight. This is one of the challenges we have talked about.”
Pearson made a point to thank current and past council members for undertaking parking concerns.
“Parking is a very difficult and complex discussion,” he said. “One of the goals of the city is to help parking support local business owners. It’s a project I’ve been working on, probably for the entire five years I’ve been here.”
Councilman Chris Pletcher moved to reinstate parking costs July 1. The motion passed.