ST. MARYS — Although the Quality of Life ticketing ordinance took up the majority of Monday’s St. Marys City Council meeting, parking permits were also a hot topic of discussion.
In order to better serve downtown businesses and travelers, and encourage business owners and employees to use the Depot Street parking garage, council adopted a resolution with four parking-permit options, which begins June 3.
Resolution No. 19-04 “sets penalties for violation of certain parking regulations, and establishing a tiered system of parking permits.”
For a monthly fee of $40, a general parking permit will permit parking at any metered location or lot, as well as the parking garage between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. within the City of St. Marys. For $30, a parking garage overnight permit will allow parking there without time limitations.
For a $20 fee, drivers can purchase a limited parking permit, allowing non-priority parking in any metered parking lot and parking garage within the city between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Lastly, a parking garage limited permit provides access for city garage parking only between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. for $10.
Unavailable parking can be a deterrent when it comes to the city’s businesses flow of customers.
“This is to try and free up ‘prime’ parking spaces for citizens and travelers who utilize the downtown by encouraging the business owners and employees to utilize the parking garage on Depot Street,” said Councilman Andrew Mohney.
Council voted to do away with the Parking Authority around 2011, Mohney said, so this matter has remained untouched for years.
The $40 permit is equal to feeding a meter for eight hours a day, five days a week, at the current rate of 25 cents per hour, said Mohney.
The parking changes have been implemented in phases, Mohney said, with the first being the “Meter Feeder App,” which has received a very positive response.
“It allows you to feed a meter right from your office, class, lunch, etc,” he said. “If you happen to get a ticket, you can pay it right through the app as well. It’s very user friendly.”
Chapter 15 of the St. Marys City Code “contains a comprehensive system for the regulation of parking on city streets and within city-owned parking lots.” Violations of Chapter 15 can result in $5-$20 fines. Those who have existing permits are allowed to use them as previously required.
Despite circulation of rumors, this does not mean the city is raising the parking meter prices, Mohney added during Monday’s meeting. It will remain at 25 cents per hour.