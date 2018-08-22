ST. MARYS — A street improvement project was awarded and grant funding requests were approved at Monday’s city council meeting here.
Free parking was also approved during the Bavarian Fall Fest to be held Sept. 14-16.
The 2018 Mill and Fill Project was awarded to low bidder Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College in the amount of $812,822. The project will be funded with capital improvement and bond funds totaling $875,000.
According to Community & Economic Development Coordinator Tina Gradizzi, the 2018 Community Development Block Grant allocation is $296,249, which is an increase of $26,634 over last year.
CDBG funding will be allocated toward the Dickinson Center and the city’s Housing Rehabilitation program with the remaining funds to be used for grant administration.
$170,048 will be used for the City’s Housing Rehabilitation program as well as handicap accessibility projects.
Gradizzi said the housing rehabilitation program is for direct improvements related to handling code issues, weatherization, and lead-based paint issues.
This program is designed for the elderly, disabled and low- to moderate-income families, she said.
A total of $72,877 will be set aside for demolition purposes during the construction of Dickinson Center’s new $2.4 million facility on West Mill Street.
The center will purchase four parcels to construct a 10,000-square-foot building to consolidate the St. Marys offices, said Gradizzi.
CDBG guidelines provide for maximum funding of 30 percent toward slum and blight projects.
A resolution to apply for a second round of funding from the Keystone Communities Facade Grant program was also approved.
If awarded, the grant will provide an additional $50,000 for the St. Marys Downtown Facade Improvement Program.
The first round of funding provided a dollar for dollar match for eligible improvements to storefront facades up to a maximum of $5,000 for each project.
Twelve local businesses and organizations took advantage of the program.
“We should see results by the middle of October,” Gradizzi said.
“This is an exciting program for the city,” said City Manager Tim Pearson.
Pearson was appointed as voting delegate to the 2018 Resolutions Committee and annual business meeting of the Pennsylvania Municipal League. According to Mayor Radkowski, PML “has been a great organization for us.”
Doctor appointed
Rosemaria Cienciva Sorg, M.D., was appointed to the Board of Health.
Personnel committee
A personnel committee was formed to include Mayor Radkowski, Deputy Mayor Gebauer and Council Member Chris Pletcher.
Subdivision approved
A minor subdivision application was approved.
Park, bylaws discussed
Diamond park area modifications and Shade Tree Commission bylaws were also discussed.
Back-to-school safety
Mayor Radkowski ended the meeting by noting that school is resuming this week and asking everyone to be more aware of the safety zones and flashing lights.
