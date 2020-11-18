ST MARYS — St. Marys City Council voted on a flat sewer rate for residents at Monday evening’s meeting, but first welcomed input from citizens.
Visitor Dave Brown approached council first, calling the monthly sewage rental rates “sort of socialistic in nature,” given that some homes use much more water than others.
Former Councilman Ned Jacob, who owns seven apartment units in St. Marys, said each has a water unit and receives a sewer bill once per month. His tenants, typically single people, use anywhere from 0 to 1,000 or 2,000 gallons of water per month, he said, and have paid around $31.
“My problem is, these people are very low income,” Jacob said. “They are very concerned about their utilities and their rent. They don’t want to be paying for someone else’s water or sewage, when they are only using 1,000 gallons per month. I would rather the rate stay where it is.”
Councilman Chris Pletcher noted that members had already voted on a flat-rate model at the October meeting, and just needed to set the rate.
Resolution 20-17, which sets the sewer rate at a $50.56 flat rate, was approved by council.
City Manager Tim Pearson said the City loses a lot of money with consumption rates.
“The cost comes from the pipe infrastructure and the operation of the plant itself,” he said. “It’s better to think of it as a fee for service. It was never a good model to base it on consumption — that’s not where our cost comes from.”
The average customer will pay $10-$11 more per month with this flat rate, Pearson said.
Money saved from setting a flat rate will help the City take on more big, much-needed projects. If it doesn’t start fixing the infrastructure now, the City will have to take out a bond, Pearson said. The current project in discussion on Washington Street would cost more than $2 million alone.
Mayor Lou Radkowski noted that council did not make this decision likely, recognizing this will be a “hit” to some people in the community. Consumption throughout the City has went down about 65,000 throughout the past 10 years.
“We are trying to catch up with some of the capital expenses we have foregone, so we can do some of these improvements,” he said.
Pletcher noted that council spent time examining and comparing rates with surrounding municipalities, ensuring it was set at a reasonable rate.
Jacob came back at council and said his tenants will be displeased with a $20 per month increase in their sewage bill, noting there has to be a different solution.
Radkowski also said council worked through many different alternatives, and this is where they landed.