ST. MARYS — Vacant seats on St. Marys boards and authorities were a time-consuming topic at the Dec. 16 meeting.
The Benzinger Township Golf Authority received one letter for reappointment from Stephen Bagley for its vacant seat.
Councilman Andrew Mohney brought up the topic of trying to restructure authorities. Solicitor Tom Wagner responded by saying the City has the power to appoint people to vacant seats, but not to increase the size of authorities.
St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski recommended no one be appointed to the BTGA, and voting was tabled.
Kelli Hall submitted a letter for a seat on both the Redevelopment Authority and the Zoning Hearing Board. Hall told Council she is interested in helping with blight and redeveloping the downtown area, as well as using her paralegal background for ZHB issues.
Councilmen Seth Higgins brought up the topic of Council wanting to restructure the RDA, and said if they are to do that, they should wait to vote on a new member. Council agreed to table the topic.
Mohney said there are issues on several St. Marys authorities that need to be addressed, such as the RDA not communicating or showing up to meetings. One of the ways to solve this, he said, is by making sure authorities have a variety of people with different backgrounds and professions, like the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce does, and forming a new department under the community economic development office to oversee redevelopment, economic development, retention and relocation.
Hall was not appointed to the RDA, but Council voted she fill the vacant seat on the ZHB.
It was a three-way tie after a roll-call vote for a new St. Marys Airport Authority member. The candidates are Jerry Bonfardine and Greg Stauffer. That appointment was also tabled until January.
Thaddeus Sorg was reappointed to the St. Marys Municipal Authority for a five-year term, while Michael Goetz and Larry Lecker will fill the two vacancies on the St. Marys Area Water Authority. Dr. George Castellano will fill the vacancy on the Board of Health, and Jim Heary Jr. was reappointed to the Planning Commission.
Anthony Celin was also appointed to the Police Civil Service Commission, and Lisa Sorg to the Shade Tree Commission.
2020 budgetMore than a year ago, the City gave the RDA funds to purchase the Depot Street lot for the park and amphitheatre project. In November, the RDA voted to sell the property to the City, so the buildings can be torn down.
Pearson said the City is working with the RDA and the transferring of the deed for the Depot Street lot. Council approved the acceptance of that property, which Pearson expects to see demolished in four to five months.