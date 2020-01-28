ST. MARYS — Newly-elected St. Marys City Councilman Joseph Fleming, a business and family man, is now a representative of the community he calls home.
Fleming, a St. Marys native, works in sales at PM National, a powdered metal manufacturing company. He and his wife, Amanda, have three daughters.
Fleming, who was on the November general election ballot, said he had “no agenda” when he decided to run for the St. Marys City Council, other than to see the community thrive.
People had suggested to Fleming that he run for the position, he said, and he decided to seize the opportunity.
“How great would it be to move a city into the future, and to help out wherever possible in the town you were born in?” he said.
Formerly, Fleming worked in emergency services, in the federal prison system and in healthcare.
One of his hopes, Fleming said, is to ensure community parks are cared for, and help offer events and other activities for families in the area. He also hopes to help get people to stay in the area and take advantage of the job opportunities there.
“The City has welcomed me with open arms,” he said. “It has been an easy transition.”
The next few years will be very busy for St. Marys, Fleming says, since many steps are being taken to revitalize and benefit the family-friendly community as a whole, including the incorporation of downtown businesses.
Fleming said he is grateful to be a councilman, and is looking forward to making a difference.
“I like to see what opportunities I can provide with my voice,” he said. “I’m honored to be elected and have to do my duty to live up to those expectations.”