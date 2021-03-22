ST. MARYS — St. Marys City Manager Lou Radkowski gave an update on a few local topics during the March 22 meeting.
It has been a busy month at City Hall, he said.
Radkowski thanked street crews and residents for taking care of the snow throughout the past few months, noting that they are now preparing for spring street sweeping.
“We wanted to let residents know that there will be some early cleanup and wipe down to remove heavy gravel,” he said.
The official street sweeping start is April 1. A town-wide cleanup day, date to be determined, will be held in the next couple of months.
Radkowski said he recently met with Rep. Mike Armanini and Sen. Cris Dush, and is looking forward to grow a community and economic development partnership with them.
City Hall is also in the midst of deploying Microsoft teams, a collaboration tool, from an operations perspective, he said.
Radkowski noted there was recently an incident where a resident was reportedly burning garbage on a 10-acre property between St. Marys and Ridgway, which caused a brush fire.
“It’s been dry,” he said. “If you’re burning garbage, make sure you’re watching it and doing it within the ordinance.”