ST. MARYS — Amid his five-year anniversary as City of St. Marys Manager in October, Tim Pearson has announced he is resigning from the position.
Via a video message on the City of St. Marys Facebook page Thursday afternoon, Pearson said he informed St. Marys City Council of this decision during an executive session Monday evening.
"I don't know if you've heard the news or heard the rumblings, but they're true," he says at the beginning of the video.
Pearson says he has worked with many "amazing" people among City staff and in the community throughout the past five years.
"I think we've done an amazing job to progress the City forward where it needs to be," he said. "I'll also tell you, we have an amazing staff here at the City. I'm confident they'll continue to do great work. I'm excited to see where the City goes."
Pearson's resignation will be effective Dec. 31, 2020.
"I don't know where my feet are going to land in 2021, but I promise you, I will continue to be an advocate for St. Marys, Elk County, and our entire community here in western Pennsylvania," he said. "I wish you the best. I hope to see you around town in the coming months and years. And remember, be safe, be smart and have a great day."
