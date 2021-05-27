ST. MARYS — City Councilman Joe Fleming was recently named the new St. Marys city manager, a position he says he is “extremely honored” to step into.
Fleming, a St. Marys native, was elected to serve as a city councilman in November 2019, and was selected to serve as the new city manager earlier this month.
“St. Marys is very close to my heart,” he said. “It’s a great city with great people.”
Fleming is also a family man – he and his wife, Amanda, are raising their children –Hailey, Kara and Reagan –in the local community.
Having grown up around local government, Fleming said he was inclined to public service at an early age. He believes there are three aspects to city manager –city council, city employees and the community – all of which have equal importance.
“I have always wanted to have a positive impact on my community, and local government is where you can directly impact so many aspects of daily lives and the most accessible form of government,” he said.
Fleming noted he understands the time, work and energy that will be involved in the city manager position.
“I look forward to engaging with the community, seeing them and their families, taking the time for our community and seeing how their issues or concerns are affecting their lives. Also, I look forward to working with organizations to provide an even better St. Marys,” he said.
St. Marys is full of opportunity, said Fleming, and he is hopeful moving forward.
“Nothing would be more exciting than to see the growth of our community, especially by someone who is so passionate about being the new city manager,” he said.
After former St. Marys City Manager Tim Pearson resigned in December, Mayor Lou Radkowski stepped into the position temporarily. Resumes and cover letters for this position were submitted in December, and five were identified as primary candidates, said Radkowski.
“In-person interviews were conducted over a two-week timeframe, and included interviews with senior staff, the interim manager and all of city council,” he said.
During his time as city manager, Radkowski said he enjoyed being among the dedicated staff members of City Hall.
“There are great people who work for the city, and I enjoyed working side by side with each one of them,” he said. “St. Marys has been, and will continue to be, in good hands.”
Radkowski said he believes Fleming brings much enthusiasm to his hometown community.
“He lets his passion for St. Marys, and the love of his hometown, shine through.”