ST MARYS — Each year, the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce holds several fundraisers in preparation for its July 3 fireworks display.
One of those fundraisers is the St. Marys Town-Wide Yard Sale, set for Friday and Saturday this week and including 34 community sellers.
Between corporate and private donations, raffles and the town-wide yard sale, the Chamber seeks to raise funds every year for its Independence Day fireworks show — a summer tradition for the community.
The money each location pays to participate in the yard sale goes toward the 2018 Fireworks Fund with its $18,000 goal.
The fireworks are one of the summer’s best known and exciting events in St. Marys, said Chamber Office Manager Charlene Fledderman.
“The fireworks are a community sponsored event,” she said. “(The yard sale is) just another way to help have funding for them.”
The event is a community-wide effort, taking place on several streets throughout St. Marys with the Chamber acting as the coordinator.
Some local organizations and businesses also participate, including the Elk County Humane Society, which will holds its yard sale at the Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 3 Washington Street in St. Marys from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days. Items sold will include toys, towels, dog and cat items, jewelry and antiques.
Sales like this benefit both organizations and the community as a whole, said Sara Evers of the ECHS.
“People can lighten their load by doing a bit of spring cleaning, and we can use those items they don’t want anymore in our fundraiser,” she said. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”
The shelter currently has around 60 animals, all of which depend on donations through the facility.
“We are a nonprofit, so we depend on the community we serve to keep the shelter up and running,” said Evers.
For a list of participating locations and times, visit www.stmaryschamber.org and look under the “news and events” tab.
Donations can be made at www.stmaryschamber.org, in donation cans throughout town or sent to the Chamber office at 55 S. St. Marys. St.
