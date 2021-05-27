ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys Community Pool, located at Memorial Park on Wolfel Avenue, will open for splashing summer fun on Saturday, June 5.
Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider said hours will be Monday through Friday from noon-7 p.m. and noon-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The pool will close Aug. 20.
The pool will also offer Sunday night swim lessons from 8-10 p.m. beginning June 20, she said, and an “Aqua Zumba” drop-in program with Lacy Nicklas beginning June 8.
Recently, the pool started requiring that all patrons must pay to enter, even if they are not swimming, Schneider noted.
The St. Marys Community Pool is very old, she said, and takes a lot of maintenance from staff members Russ Snelick and Mitchell Schrieber.
Days are still to be determined for the waterslide to be operational, as well as the Wibit inflatable.
“There is a leak in the baby pool right now, but once we are able to get it fixed, we will open it ASAP,” Schneider added. “Public Works and our staff are currently working on it.”
The pool will be following CDC guidelines, and will not turn anyone who is not wearing a mask away, she said.
Everyone is welcome to use the pool, not just community residents, Schneider said.
The concession stand will be open this year, offering hot dogs, nachos and cheese and soft pretzels, which the pool was unable to have last year, Schneider said.
Sami Geci will again act as aquatic supervisor this year, and Carl Smith, head lifeguard.
Staff are also working on scheduling events such as Community Night, Flick and Float and others at the pool, too.
“We appreciate the public’s support and understanding as we migrate to an online system. The pool is one of our best highlights, and we are proud to be able to serve such a great group of community residents,” Schneider says. “We are implementing a lot of new things and are always looking to grow in a positive direction!”
When it comes to questionable weather, patrons can stay updated on when the pool is open by following the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Facebook page or by calling 814-834-9417.