ST. MARYS — The city’s plans for a historic restoration of the downtown bell tower came in over bid, but was approved anyway with plans to revise work to reduce costs.
The bid was awarded to Steger Masonry at a cost of $216,776 during Monday night’s city council meeting. However, the bid was considerably higher than the original budget of approximately $181,000.
Steger Masonry was the only bidder.
The city is working with the engineer to put through a project change order to adjust what work the city is requesting and reduce costs to align with the original budget. The change order will revise work to encompass roof repairs that will not require the tower roof’s removal. The change order will reduce costs to a little over $160,000.
Steger Masonry has agreed to work with the city on the changes to work and costs.
The project is being funded by 2015 Community Development Block Grant money.
A series of revisions to the 2015 CDBG fund request were approved to reflect changes in budgeted versus actual costs to align with project needs. The shifts provide an opportunity for the city to utilize the funding before losing it. The funds must be used within a three year window.
The change to the request to reflect the bell tower project will need to be approved at a future council meeting.
A change of approval for projects on the 2018 CDBG application was approved. The change eliminates a project in coordination with Dickinson Center for slum and blight remediation on West Mill Street. The Center is no longer pursuing the project. The change revises the application to move the $72,877 request to a general one for housing rehabilitation.
Council also approved a resolution confirming the city’s Community Development Block Grant request policy in general.
