ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its first cornhole tournament fundraiser Saturday, where many community members “tossed for a good cause.”
SMACOC Director Ann Pistner Gabler said the tournament, held at the Catholic Mens’ Fraternal Club on South St. Marys Street, welcomed 50 teams.
“This was to provide a fun activity on a winter day,” she said. “Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.”
The Chamber came up with the idea because the popularity of cornhole games is growing, Gabler says. It’s also a way to bring more activities to the St. Marys area.
The event raised around $2,000, Gabler said, and anyone who participated is helping to give back to the community.
“The funds go toward supporting the Chamber and its programs, which in turn, enables us to promote our community to the outside world,” she said.
The band “Car Tunes” also donated its time for the cause, Gabler added.