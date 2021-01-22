ST. MARYS — A large portion of this week's City of St. Marys Council meeting included the recalibration of positions and appointment of committee and authority members.
Current City Manager and former Mayor Lou Radkowski said he has been spending much of his time recently understanding what is done at City Hall from a day-to-day basis, as well as updating some of the COVID-19 policy. He also commended city staff on the job they do each day.
Deputy Mayor Chris Pletcher led the meeting, with one of the top highlights being to “recalibrate” council. The first order of business was to fill the vacancy of the City of St. Marys mayor position.
Pletcher was appointed as the new mayor. Councilman Bob Roberts was appointed as deputy mayor.
Restructuring committees was also on the agenda. Councilman Joe Fleming was appointed to both the Police Pension and Non-uniform Pension committees.
Councilwoman Gina Vrobel now has a seat on the Non-uniform Grievance Council.
Fleming also announced he was resigning from the Council Personnel Committee. Margie Brown and Roberts were both nominated for those empty committee seats and appointed. Roberts was also appointed to fill the vacancy on the Finance Committee.
Derek Wolfganger and Andrew Yetzer, applicants for the St. Marys Municipal Authority, were each appointed, and Daniel Sorg to the Zoning Hearing Board.
St. Marys City Council received a letter from the St. Marys Airport Authority, recommending Dr. Robert Baker as its new member. Pete Terbovich will also be serving as the authority's new Fox Township member.