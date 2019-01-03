ST. MARYS — A service dog in training recently traveled to the Big Apple, where he kept his cool while surrounded by many busy streets, large crowds and loud noises.
Bailey is an Australian Shepherd and four-legged student of Top Dog University at 323 Aviation Way in St. Marys.
TDU was started in 2016 by St. Marys couple Ben and Marissa Kleinman, who have been working with dogs for years.
“This trip was great for socializing him to many different things, ensuring he is stable in all environments and can adapt easily,” TDU’s Facebook post says of Bailey’s trip. “Service dogs go practically everywhere with their handler, therefore, he needs to be a stable, focused, dependable and easily adaptable dog.”
Besides extensively training their own three dogs, the Kleinmans enjoy sharing their passion and skills with other pet owners. Their love story even began at the National K9 Learning Center in Ohio.
TDU started out focusing mainly on obedience and specialty K9 training for pet owners and police departments, and has since expanded to train more service dogs.
In three and a half years, TDU has trained eight service dogs, the Kleinmans said, and there are two currently in the process. A couple of more dogs are expected to begin training this spring.
On the TDU Facebook page, the Kleinmans keep their audience updated on Bailey’s progress through videos of him comforting a handler during an anxiety attack, or following closely and calmly near a shopping cart at the store.
“The majority of the service dogs we have trained so far are to help veterans with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) or mobility issues,” they said. “However, we have also trained a couple of anxiety alert dogs, and diabetic alert dogs.
“Service dogs take a lot of time and dedication, to ensure they are doing their jobs correctly.”
A service dog candidate should display certain qualities like confidence, calm temperament, a certain level of intelligence and eagerness to perform commands, the Kleinmans say. They also work closely with the dog’s handler.
“A very important part of our job is to work with the client and teach them as much as they need to know to handle their dog,” they said.
The dog should have no history of aggression toward people, dogs or other animals, and be able to follow all their handler’s commands in public areas, while not barking, growling, whining or pulling on the leash due to distractions.
“Training a service dog is rewarding for us, because we can see how much dogs can help people,” the Kleinmans say. “People going through a tough time in life, physically or emotionally. Another rewarding part is seeing the dogs grow and learn as we work with them and the handlers to become a successful team.”
Since the summertime of last year, the Kleinman’s have been busy trying to make connections with local law enforcement agencies and the police K9 world.
“We have been training with different trainers, (too), always advancing our skills and our own personal dogs,” they said.
TDU is also interested in providing “narcotics detection services” to people who may feel there are drugs, or drug users, in their home, schools, or work place, the Kleinmans said.
“Our dogs would come in, search the area, and if they alert, we would notify the client, and allow them to come in and handle it the way they want to,” the couple says. “We understand there is definitely a drug problem, and we want to help in any way we can.”
For more information, visit Top Dog University’s Facebook page or call 814-594-7994.
