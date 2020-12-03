ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Economic Development Corp. is dedicated to providing support to local businesses, taking pride in helping the community grow.
Valerie Weis, executive director of the SMEDC, said they visit companies and find out what their needs are, as well as spread the word on grants that are available.
Weis belongs to the North Central Partnership for Regional Economic Performance (NC Prep) organization, which encourages regional coordination with economic development efforts.
The SMEDC offers low-cost loans at a 1.75 interest rate, and recycles that money back into its loan program, Weis said.
There are also representatives of different businesses on the SMEDC board, she said.
The SMEDC can contribute up to 50 percent of the finances, Weis said, offering mostly manufacturing and commercial loans. Funds can be used for business start-up, buildings, additions, new and used equipment and upgrades, according to the SMEDC website.
Due to COVID-19, the SMEDC postponed interest payments for three months, which most clients took advantage of, Weis said. They also spread the word about CARES Act funds.
Weis said it has also been important to her to call and check in on former clients to see how they’re doing.
The SMEDC is currently looking for a board member, someone with a financial background and who is a community leader, Weis noted.
Part of the mission is also about connecting local businesses with other resources, she said, and pointing them in the right direction.
“We are trying to become a part of the bigger picture,” she said.
Since its initiation in 1958, the SMEDC has helped more than 80 businesses, according to its website, and contributed more than $10 million into the local economy through loan programs.
A goal for the future of SMEDC, Weis said, is to also contribute more to redevelopment. In recent months, the SMEDC has been providing tours of the old LEDVANCE building in St. Marys, hoping to fill it in the near future.
“We are here to help people,” she said.
Although the SMEDC primarily serves St. Marys, it also contributes to Benezette, Jay and Fox Townships.
Visit www.stmarysedc.com for more information.