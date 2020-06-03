ST MARYS — Three St. Marys Area School District educators have organized a “Come Together: Rural PA for Racial Equality event” that will take place on the Diamond this week.
The event will be from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, said Chris Taylor, one of the organizers.
Taylor said he learned of the recent death of George Floyd in Minnesota, and has been watching the resulting demonstrations and violence around the country. He sent the idea for a peaceful gathering to a couple of different teachers, and they jumped on board, he said. Dani Catalano and Chris Woodford are also spearheading the effort.
“A lot of times, we feel like this isn’t an area with a lot of diversity,” Taylor said. “It’s really important for white people, and all Americans, to come together and tackle these issues of race that divide us.”
Organizers are also reaching out to City of St. Marys officials and police officers, hoping they will be involved as participants, Taylor said, as well as religious leaders to lead the group in prayer.
Resources will also be available for those who attend, including information on Floyd’s death and ways that people can continue to learn about race issues.
“One thing I hope comes of this is that people have the motivation to keep learning about race and their role, and see how they can do better,” Taylor said.
Taylor emphasizes this is a community event, not a protest, where people can come together and not face confrontation, destruction or division.
Toward the end of the evening, there will be eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence in honor of Floyd, Taylor adds.
There is a lot people can learn about race, Taylor said. As an educator, he believes in the power of learning and bringing people together.
“We don’t talk about race because we don’t feel like we have to,” he said. “This is all one country. This is us doing what we can to be supportive.”
Participants are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing to protect others.
For more information, visit “Come Together: Rural PA for Racial Equality event” on Facebook.