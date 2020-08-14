ST. MARYS — Two South St. Marys Street Elementary School are the visionaries behind a new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) lab recently brought to life.
According to Assistant Principal Julie Boyer, first-grade teacher Heather Kocjancic and third-grade teacher Russ Macale have attended STEM conferences, as well as the Pennsylvania Educational Technology Expo and Conference.
“They have been gaining knowledge and inspiration for creating a lab with endless possibilities at our local elementary school,” Boyer said.
With the generosity of PTO (parent teacher organization) members and a First Commonwealth Bank grant, “the innovation station” is preparing to launch, she said.
Kocjancic and Macale partnered with Seneca Highlands IU9 Instructional Technology Integrator Greg Macer for the lab’s design.
Boyer said this will provide “exciting” opportunities for students such as a LEGO space, robotics and material building using items like waffle blocks and bride-building kits.
Leveled task cards will allow teachers to digitally assign tasks, Boyer says, allowing for brainstorming, building completion and reflection.
“Students will be able to video and post their progress showcasing extraordinary creativity and design,” she said.
The possibilities with the new stem lab, Boyer says, are endless.
“Building administrators are beyond proud of Kocjancic and Macale for sharing their vision, making it a reality, and promoting STEM to our student population for the upcoming school year,” Boyer said.