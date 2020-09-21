ST. MARYS — The Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township on Erie Avenue will debut its wedding gown display this weekend.
Marcia Bleggi and Ellen Olson said this unique display of around 50 wedding gowns has been an enjoyable adventure.
The display includes wedding gowns, bridesmaids dresses, mother-of-the-bride and flower girl dresses, tuxedos and more, ranging from the early 1900s to the present, Olson said.
The two-floor display will be open to the public from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and will last until January, she noted.
Some people donated the gowns to the historical society, whereas others loaned them and will have them returned. Each dress will have a tag on it, featuring the husband and wife’s name and the year they were married. Each gown will also have a story or short description on display for visitors to read.
When the ladies requested the gown donations, they said the response was overwhelming, receiving much more than just dresses, too, including marriage certificates, head pieces, cards the couples received on their wedding day and more. The gowns also include a wedding or anniversary photo on display.
Some of the historical society ladies have their own wedding dresses on display, including Bleggi, Barb Samick and curator Alice Beimel, as well as the dresses she made herself for her daughters.
The display is a great way to bring memories alive for some people, too. Bleggi said a woman took a photo of her mother’s old wedding gown, who is a resident at Elk Haven Nursing Home, to show her.
Bleggi and Olson said the project has taken a long time, ensuring all the dresses are displayed correctly and tracking down family members and photos, but it was a great undertaking when they couldn’t be open during COVID-19.
It’s also a great way to display the stories and weddings of several generations, they said, and educate the public on the history.
“We have just memorized all their stories,” Olson said.
Those who attend the debut must have a mask on, and the number of visitors will allowed at one time will be limited.
Call 814-834-6525 for more information.