ST MARYS — A St. Marys horse farm is incorporating a new riding team for middle and high school students, giving them the chance to experience competition and fellowship at a national level.
Rachel Fledderman and her husband, Steve purchased Windfall Farms on North St. Marys Street in 2015. Fledderman grew up on a farm and was involved in 4H, always hoping to have her own piece of land.
Windfall Farms offers riding lessons for adults, as well as beginner to advanced-level lessons, boarding, training, birthday parties, horse camp and other various events. The farm’s “Fall Festival” will be held Sept. 21 and 22.
The facility is now incorporating a Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) riding team at Windfall Farms. The nonprofit organization, which started in 2002 with just 200 riders, is for students in sixth through 12th grades. The IEA is now in 42 states across North America.
IEA competitions are unique for riders, since participants don’t have to own a horse to participate.
“It’s a great opportunity for those who don’t own their own horse to ride at a national level,” Fledderman said.
Through the development of school or barn-associated equestrian programs, IEA aims to provide guidance and coaching for understanding and appreciation of equestrian sports, according to the IEA website. Students can also earn scholarships toward their college education through competitions and additional educational opportunities.
“The mission of the IEA is to introduce students in private and public middle and secondary schools to equestrian sports, and to promote and improve the quality of equestrian competition and instruction,” according to www.rideiea.org.
“Horses and equipment are provided to each rider, at every event, by the host team,” she said. “Since the horse is new to the rider, scores are based upon horsemanship and equitation.”
The IEA shows offer classes from beginner to walk-trot-canter, so participants will compete against others at similar riding levels, Fledderman said. Not only does IEA offer affordable competition for riders, but it allows them to be a part of a team and support others like them.
“Being a part of an IEA team means a place for everyone,” she said. “You will see local riders that own their own horse and do local shows, as well as riders competing at higher levels, all hanging out together, cheering on their teammates.”
Practice will be essential leading up to IEA competitions, Fledderman says.
“The horse show staff works hard to make sure the horses are suitable and level-appropriate,” she said. “This will give the rider the best opportunity to showcase his or her talents.”
The IEA program will run throughout the school year, with practices at Windfall Farms, Coach Ashley Wells will meet with any rider who is interested. IEA will include weekly lessons for students.
For more information, visit the Windfall Farms Facebook page or call 814-335-4363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.