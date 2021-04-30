ST. MARYS — St. Marys has landed itself at the No. 8 spot on Recreation News’ “Top 10 Small Towns to Visit in the Mid-Atlantic” list.
St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce President Andrew Mohney said this recognition is going to bring attention to St. Marys. Founded in 1842 by Bavarian Catholics, it is being compared to some “well-known” small towns, showing the world what it and it’s neighboring communities has to offer.
“This is just another step in the right direction to get us where St. Marys wants to be. This region has so much to offer, and we are excited we get to help showcase that to the world,” Mohney said.
Like its neighboring community, Kane — No. 2 on the list — St. Marys is nestled in the heart of the Pennsylvania Wilds region.
“With close proximity to Elk Country Visitor Center, Kinzua Bridge State Park, Allegheny National Forest, Elk State Park, Cooks Forest State Park just to name a few,” Mohney notes. “We are an outdoor adventure tourism corridor. You can be in seven counties, at numerous different attractions, and not even know it. That’s the beauty of the PA Wilds.”
The article references many things to love about St. Marys, including the historical Straub Brewery, which has been crafting beer in its original location since 1872 and offers tours of the Eternal Tap, according to www.recreationnews.com. It also recognizes one of the smallest churches in the country, Decker’s Chapel, founded in 1856, as well as The Diamond downtown.
Mohney, a firm believer that rural Pennsylvania is “ready to make its comeback,” lists many advantages to living in the area.
“With low costs of living, adequate jobs, the ability for remote working, housing development, thriving small businesses, seven public parks and the sense of community, it (St. Marys) offers individuals a prime location to raise a family in a safe, affordable manner,” he said.
St. Marys is also right down the road from one of the state’s biggest attractions — the Pennsylvania elk herd and the Elk Country Visitor Center, along with everything else Benezette has to offer.
“Once you make your way to the elk, you are in close proximity to the Kinzua Bridge State Park, which is absolutely beautiful,” Mohney said.
Mohney noted that not just St. Marys, but its surrounding communities, make it a great place for people to plan a trip for a well-rounded experience.
“All of the communities surrounding us — Kane, Ridgway, Emporium, Warren, Coudersport, Cooksburg — all have wonderful things to offer,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new path for everyone, Mohney said.
“We plan to offer a community where small businesses can thrive, and dreams can grow. St. Marys will continue to thrive.”