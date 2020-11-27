ST. MARYS — Thanks to funding from the Elk County Community Foundation, the St. Marys Public Library and City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation were able to install hotspots at all four parks as part of the WiFi Pilot Program.
Given that the SMPL is converting back to curbside services Monday, Director Leslie Swope says she wanted to find more ways to provide internet access to local students who are participating in virtual learning.
“Very few places in St. Marys have free WiFi,” she said. “The decision was made to get hotspots from T-Mobile through their non-profit program, and place them at four of the city parks, Benzinger, Luhr, Kaulmont, and Memorial.”
Swope says the park was an easy and fun place for children to visit, and they are in walking distance of most of St. Marys’ neighborhoods.
“I broached the topic with Parks & Rec Director Dani Schneider, and she thought it was a great idea,” Swope said.
The hotspots are located inside of the buildings, but reach into the parking lots, she said.
“This way, caregivers with access to a vehicle can drive their children to the parks on cold days and access their virtual schoolwork from the warmth of the car,” Swope said.
These hotspots are also beneficial for adults who need access to the internet for job searching or applications, Swope added. It was also noted that the CareerLink offices are closed through January.
The hotspots, “SMPLibrary,” do not require a password. They are monitored for activity, have firewalls installed and will be turned off from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
“The use of the hotspots will be evaluated after two months to determine use from the community,” Swope said. “At that time, additional funding will be looked into. Each device costs $30 a month for data. If the library cannot secure funding for all four devices after the pilot period ends, we will cut back to devices at only at Luhr and Kaulmont parks. The library hopes to have the devices available until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.”