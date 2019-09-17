ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lions Club recently congratulated its annual scholarship winners as they begin their college journey this fall.
The scholarship, administered by the Elk County Community Foundation, gives $500 to one St. Marys Area High School and Elk County Catholic High School student each year.
The ECCHS winner, Madison Jansen, will major in nursing at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. SMAHS’ recipient, Olivia Mosier, will also attend IUP and major in nursing, as well as participate in Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC).
The scholarship, which focuses on students in a health-related field, also aims to award students for work in the community and school activities, according to the club.
“The Lions Club of St. Marys, with a number of other local clubs and individuals, has seen the need to help our youth further their education, and wants to help support them as they are the future generation of our communities,” said ECCF Executive Director Paula Fritz Eddy.
The Lions Club has been offering the scholarship for years, Eddy said, but came to the ECCF for a partnership in 2013.
One of the reasons for that, Eddy said, is the ECCF’s partnership with PATH — Partners for Access to Higher Education — is an added bonus.
“Some students who receive a scholarship through the community foundation may qualify for matching dollars through PHEAA (Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency) and the PATH program.”
According to a Peterson’s College Data survey, Pennsylvania students who graduated in 2016 had the highest debt of students in any state, Eddy said, and it increased by 2.78 percent in 2017.
“This puts Pennsylvania graduates with the highest average debt among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.,” she said.
Anyone interested in learning more can call the ECCF at 814-834-2125, visit www.elkcountyfoundation.orgor email eccf@elkcountyfoundation.org.