ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Tuesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 4.
Hearings waived
- Jeremiah Matthew Schuler, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Levi Isaac Ralph Anderson, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and traffic violations.
- Ariana Michael Schloder, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft.
- Andy Joseph Conner Jr., 26, of Kane, who is charged with making a false statement under penalty and disorderly conduct.
- Nathan Paul Wood, 39, of Lanse, who is charged with writing a materially false written statement, making a false statement under penalty and disorderly conduct.
- John Elliott Evers, 52, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
- David Benjamin Schneider, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a traffic violation.
- Seth Ryan Sharp, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $150,000.
Hearings held
- Kaci Lynn Johnson, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking.
- Breanna Marie Uhl, 27, of Force, who is charged with trespassing and criminal mischief.
Held for court
- David Eugene Moore Jr., 27, of DuBois, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Mollie Nicole Myers, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $150,000.
Hearings continued
- Derrik Thor Hollabaugh, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Harriet Nina Overturf, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Withdrawn
Jane Louise Casher, 59, of Radcliff, KY, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.