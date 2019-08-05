ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings July 30.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Aug. 30.
- Kristen Nicole Lenox, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft and trespassing. Lenox is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Coby James Gardner, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft from a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct.
- Laura Lee Glass, 59, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence.
- Samantha Elizabeth Stahr-Schauer, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Stahr-Schauer is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Colton Chase Sharp, 24, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and other traffic violations.
- Trudy Louise Eiselman, 20, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.
- Joshua Michael Lindenmuth, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.
- William Victor Jundzilo III, 39, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with criminal mischief.
- Kristen Nicole Lenox, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Lenox is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Nathaniel Andrew Dietz, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Dietz is confined in the Elk County Jail.
Held for courtMichael James Hallowell, 27, of Emporium, who is charged with retail theft.