ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Aug. 27.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Oct. 7.
- Briana Lynn Rearick, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal tresspassing and cited for public drunkeness and similar misconduct. Rearick is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Aaron Denis Odenbaugh, 48, of Byrnedale, who is charged with assault of a police officer and recklessly endangering another person.
- Geraldine Marie Brennen, 58, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Rodney Paul Brosky, 58, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cody Alan Anders, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with rape, incest and sexual assault.
Hearings held
Dylan Joseph Carnahan, 25, of Weedville, who is charged with theft and conspiracy.