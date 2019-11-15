ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings Nov. 12.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Dec. 9.
- Brittany Lynn Pritt, 31, of Ashtabula, Ohio, who is charged with retail theft and trespassing. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Heidi Ann Bechtel, 49, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. Unsecured bail was set at $3,500.
- Kyle David McNeel, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- William Francis Losey Jr., 36, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Alex Joseph Emmert, 20, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and trespassing. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Mitchell Elliott Pfaff, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Pfaff is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Merle James Dyer Olin, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $3,000.
Hearings held
- Jeremiah James Deemer, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Withdrawn
- Bradley Allen Harvey, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with strangulation, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Held for court
- Catherine M. Quashnock, 27, of Brockway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless and reckless driving and several traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Moved to non-traffic courtDerek Scott Ruberto, 35, of Kersey, who is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.