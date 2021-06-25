ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings June 22.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 2.
- Damian Tristan Annis, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with 13 counts of theft from a motor vehicle. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Rihanna Michel Ferguson, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Christopher John Burger, 46, of Emporium, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Devin James Valentine, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- George Gerard Cheatle, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Withdrawn
- Joshua Steven Wendel, 42, of St. Marys, who was charged with simple assault. A citation for harassment will move to non-traffic court.
- Russell Alan Free Jr., 25, of Emporium, who was charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property.