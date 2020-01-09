ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Jan. 7.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Feb. 3.
Hearings waived
- Alexander Ray Reed, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Reed is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.
- Willard Joseph Kennedy III, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Steven Clark Wright, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with being involved in an accident involving a damaged vehicle or prop and traffic violations.
- Brant Markias Long, 19, of Northern Cambria, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $3,000.
- Richard Robert Riddell, 18, of Marsteller, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and the purchase of alcohol by a minor. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Cody Allen Overturf, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and reckless driving. Overturf is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
- Jason Alan Brosky, 34, of Brockway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Angela Nicole Spinda, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Spinda is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 unsecured bail.
- Nicholas James Everett, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal trespassing and public drunkenness. Everett is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Bryan James Valentine, 53, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings held
- Cody James Armstrong, 25, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Linda Ann Samick, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic
Todd Michael Erickson, 43, of St. Marys, who is charged with public drunkenness, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.