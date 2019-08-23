ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Aug. 20.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Oct. 7.
- Shawn Patrick Shankle, 25, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Shankle is confined in the Elk County Jail after he was unable to post $5,000 monetary bail.
- Scott Robert Lowe, 42, of Wilcox, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Thomas James Meyer, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- John Charles Sette, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with a third-degree felony of driving under the influence.
- John Scott Meiser, 49, of Kersey, who is charged with simple assault and harassment.
- Luke Thomas Romanowski, 26, of Emporium, who is charged with selling obscene/sexual materials and harassment. Romanowski is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Jamie Lee Desantis, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Joshua Ivan Hakes, 31, of Bradford, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving an unregistered vehicle.
- Patrick John Rairdan, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with a third-degree felony count of endangering the welfare of children. Rairdan is confined int he Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Joseph David Kriner, 20, of St. Marys, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, conspiracy and criminal mischief.
Held for court
- Joseph Michael Gradizzi, 51, of Kersey, who is charged with 35 third-degree misdemeanor counts of failing to provide workers compensation insurance at the Brockport Army and Navy Club.
Hearings held
- Willard Joseph Kennedy III, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
- Brockport Army & Navy Club, which is charged with 39 counts of failing to provide workers compensation insurance.
- Jamie Lynn Reid, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft.