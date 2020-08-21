ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Tuesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 4.
Hearings waived
- Kaci Lynn Johnson, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jacob Paul Robbins, 24, of Port Allegany, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael Shawn Brett, 44, of St. Marys, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Adam James Geer, 34, of Franklin, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $1,000.
Moved to non-traffic courtEric Neal Larner, 50, of Erie, who is charged with cruelty to animals.