ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Tuesday.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Commons Pleas June 6.
- Ryan James Foster, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with knowingly distributing or manufacturing a design drug and public drunkenness.
- Austin Patrick Alpaugh, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, receiving stolen property and corruption of minors.
Hearing heldDakota Wayne Berry, 24, of Emporium, who is charged with retail theft.