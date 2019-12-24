ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings Dec. 17.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Jan. 6.
Hearings waived
- Scott David Geitner, 51, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless and reckless driving and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Kaitlyn Rae Wendel, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Scott Allen Terwilliger, 47, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Elizabeth Ann Kamats, 46, of St. Marys, who is charged with 10 misdemeanor counts of forgery. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Joshua John Young, 38, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless and reckless driving and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Michael Ann Quattrone, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving unsafely. Unsecured bail was set at $3,500.
Earl Michael Cherry, 45, of Weedville, who is charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Cherry is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.