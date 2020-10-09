ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Oct. 6.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 2.
Hearings waived
- Dylan James Pontious, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a violation. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Paul Jacob Lenze, 22, of Weedville, who is charged with possession of marijuana.
- Scott David Caskey, 48, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- April Lynn Siple, 50, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation.
- Alan Michael Burke, 29, of Weedville, who is charged with the possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
- Nathaniel John Vollmer, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Ashley Lynn Holterback, 29, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Dusty Lee McLaughlin, 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal attempt by theft by unlawful taking, moveable property, public drunkenness, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearing continued
- Robert John Merat Jr., 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
Hearings held
- Eric Lee Wayt, 40, of Penfield, who is charged with retail theft.
- George Michael Elias III, 34, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.