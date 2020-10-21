ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Oct. 20.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 7.
Hearings waived
- Joseph Brian Guido, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and alcohol.
- William T. Costello Jr., 71, of Tionesta, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- John Wayne Hutchins, 44, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing police and traffic violations.
- Amber Nichole Mohney, 33, of Kane, who is charged with conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Theodore Michael Carlson, 24, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with retail theft. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Edward Shawn McNell, 49, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Travis Allen Cauvel, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Alex Michael Estell, 24, of Force, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Seth Ivan Rung, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings continued
- Benjamin Michael Goodrow, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with seven third-degree felony counts of retail theft.
- Martin Andrew Chicola, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure.
- Craig Stephen Holterback, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, criminal solicitation by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Robert John Moriarty Jr., 59, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000. Moriarty is also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Benjamin Michael Harlan, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure, trespassing and false imprisonment. Bail is set at $7,500.
WithdrawnMichael Edward Cherry, 31, of St. Marys, who was charged with trespassing.