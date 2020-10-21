St. Marys magistrate photo for online
ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Oct. 20.

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 7.

Hearings waived

  • Joseph Brian Guido, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and alcohol.
  • William T. Costello Jr., 71, of Tionesta, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • John Wayne Hutchins, 44, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing police and traffic violations.
  • Amber Nichole Mohney, 33, of Kane, who is charged with conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Theodore Michael Carlson, 24, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with retail theft. Bail is set at $2,500.
  • Edward Shawn McNell, 49, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.

Hearings held

  • Travis Allen Cauvel, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
  • Alex Michael Estell, 24, of Force, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking. Bail was set at $2,500.
  • Seth Ivan Rung, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hearings continued

  • Benjamin Michael Goodrow, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with seven third-degree felony counts of retail theft.
  • Martin Andrew Chicola, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure.
  • Craig Stephen Holterback, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, criminal solicitation by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Robert John Moriarty Jr., 59, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000. Moriarty is also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.

Moved to non-traffic court

  • Benjamin Michael Harlan, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure, trespassing and false imprisonment. Bail is set at $7,500.

WithdrawnMichael Edward Cherry, 31, of St. Marys, who was charged with trespassing.

