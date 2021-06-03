ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings June 1.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 2.
- Russell Lee Irvin, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $3,500.
- Paul Nelson Walls, 46, of St. Marys, is charged with failing to register with Pennsylvania State Police.
- John Q. Bonfardine, 65, of St. Marys, who is charged with trespassing. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Suzanne Catalone, 55, of St. Marys, is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property.