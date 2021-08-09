ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Aug. 3.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 30.
- Jay Richard Rieder, 39, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely. Bail was set at $7,500.
- Dennis Michael Poncedelone, 66, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- David A. Uveges, 51, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
- Kevin James Eckenroad, 30, of Emporium, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings continuedJennifer Renee Folmar, 29, of Morrisdale, who is charged with burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present, theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, trespassing and criminal mischief – damaging property.
Jennifer Renee Folmar, 29, of Morrisdale, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense, simple assault and cited for harassment.