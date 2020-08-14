ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Tuesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 4.
Hearings waived
- James Matthew McDonald, 47, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. McDonald is also charged with forgery in another case.
- Kristen Nicole Lenox, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Mark Allen Oconnor, 58, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft of property and receiving stolen property.
Hearings held
- Kyle Ray Vanalstine, 26, of Langlois, Oregon, who is charged with possession of marijuana and a traffic violation.
- Gary Lavern Hanes, 43, of Weedville, who is charged with fleeing police and several traffic violations.
- Nichelle Marie Curley, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with attempting to flee apprehension, providing false identification to law enforcement, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.