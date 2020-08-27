ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Aug. 25.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 5.
Hearings waived
- Ashley Elizabeth Bowley, 26, of Moultonborough, New Hampshire, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft. Unsecured bail is set at $5,000.
- Jacob Daniel Dilley, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana.
- Cody Allen Rosenhoover, 32, of Kane, who is charged with operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Gary Lavern Hanes, 43, of Weedville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $1,000.
Hearing held
- Harriet Nina Overturf, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Hearings continued
- Alan Daniel Huber, 30, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Deric Vincent Haight, 39, of Byrnedale, who is charged with theft by deception.