ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Jan. 26.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 1.
- Harriet Nina Overturf, 19, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Timothy R. Yale, 62, of St. Marys, who is charged with trespassing and harassment.
- Michael David Schaut, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Elvis Preston Smith, 41, of Brockway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.
- Maria Rae Lewis, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a traffic violation.
- Matthew Richard Eckert, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Jay Richard Rieder, 38, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations.
- Albert Walter Dippold III, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cody Joe Porter, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and traffic violations.
- James Vincent Clinger, 28, of Emporium, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal attempt.
- Marcus Lee Mawn, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Tanya Lynn Witherite, 44, of Erie, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Sarah Angeline Petitt, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Robert John Moriarty Jr., 60, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
Held for court
- Cynthia Ann Kirkwood, 48, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.
Hearing continued
- Benjamin Michael Goodrow, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with seven third-degree felony counts of retail theft.
WithdrawnAaron Christophe Johnson, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal trespassing.