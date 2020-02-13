ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb. 11.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway March 2.
- Blake John Dinsmore, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with fleeing police, reckless driving and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Brandon James Yetzer, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Garrett Edward Shannon, 20, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $2,000.
- Lorraine Loren Krise, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with public drunkenness and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jordyn Christine Mellquist, 19, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Nash Michael Wehler, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Timothy Charles Simbeck, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Cory Lynn Chapman, 33, of DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $15,000.
- Justin Anthony Dalton, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or posesseion with intent to manufacture or deliver, simple assault, endangering welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Marcus Lee Mawn, 20, of St. Marys, who is charged with assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Tyler Andrew Santaniello, 27, of Kane, who is charged with criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $15,000.
Hearings heldHarriet Nina Overturf, 18, of Benezette, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.