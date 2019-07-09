ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings July 2.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Aug. 5
- Jason Alan Brosky, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment.
- Ian Randolph Rigby, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with burglary, trespassing and criminal mischief. Rigby is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Joseph William Kopp, 70, of St. Marys, who is charged with a false written statement in the purchase, delivery or transfer of a firearm, statement under penalty and disorderly conduct.
- Zachary Joseph Dynda, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal trespassing, loitering and criminal use of a communication facility. Dynda is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Brian John Kneidel, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- James Michael Dutka Jr., 38, of St. Marys, who is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
- Christina Lynn Larkin, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Hearings held
- Brandi Lee Kanouff, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with burglary, conspiracy, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.
- Susan Ann Prechtel, 57, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft.