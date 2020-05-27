ST MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Tuesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 6.
Hearings waived
- Atasha Charise Simbeck, 32, of Kane, who is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, providing false identification to police and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Vanessa Katherine Hays (Catchot), 31, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting and harassment.
- Francis Patrick McCarren, 79, of Force, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Lloyd Ernest Rairdan, 40, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ryan Everett Sapielak, 42, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael Paul Knepp, 43, of Penfield, who is charged with burglary, trespassing, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.
- Daniel Joseph Young, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless and reckless driving and traffic violations.
- James Matthew McDonald, 46, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Devon Andrew Pontious, 18, of Dagus Mines, who is charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting.
Hearings held
- Dylan Joseph Carnahan, 25, of Weedville, who is charged with theft from a motor vehicle and theft by unlawful taking.
- Devin Thomas Lecker, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Andrew Michael Geary, 23, of Mount Jewett, who is charged with disorderly conduct and making a false statement under penalty.