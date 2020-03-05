ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings March 3.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway April 6.
- Charlene Marie Coppersmith, 57, of Austin, Pennsylvania, who is charged with retail theft.
- Jacob Edward Pfingstler, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Jeremiah James Deemer, 22, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Kayla Nichole Steele, 34, of New Bethlehem, who is charged with retail theft and corruption of minors. Unsecured bail was set at $7,500.
- Cody Allen McLaughlin, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Kelly Marie Moyer, 50, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless and reckless driving and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Raymond Andrew Benjamin, 18, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael James Vandyne, 34, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Joseph Franklin Wonderly Jr., 50, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $3,500.
- Joseph David Hoffman, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brian John Michael Kneidel, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with conspiracy, criminal use a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Paul Nelson Walls, 44, of St. Marys, who is charged with failing to register with Pennsylvania State Police. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Erica Lynn Carpin, 26, of Emporium, who is charged with writing bad checks. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Richard Lee Butts II, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful restraint, criminal mischief and false imprisonment. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.