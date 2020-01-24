ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 21.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway March 2.
Hearings waived
- Ashley Marie Rice, 26, of Mansfield, who is charged with retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $3,000.
- Heather Lynn McClain, 43, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $7,500.
- Derek Brock Barnett, 43, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with writing a false statement and disorderly conduct. Unsecured bail was set at $3,000.
- Jordan Thomas Peterson, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with accessing a device he was not authorized to use, theft by unlawful taking, possessing a known counterfeit device and driving without a license. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Scott Jeffrey Gore, 39, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence, speeding and careless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Cody Michael Steis, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with trying to avoid apprehension. Steis is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 unsecured bail.
- Richard Lee Butts II, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. Butts is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Hearings held
- Charlene Marie Coppersmith, 57, of Austin, Pennsylvania, who is charged with retail theft.
- Erica Lynn Carpin, 26, of Emporium, who is charged with writing bad checks.
- Jeremiah James Deemer, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Collin David Polka, 27, of New Bethlehem, who is charged with retail theft, corruption of minors and having an obscured license plate.
- Patrick Shawn Sheeley Jr., 30, of Kersey, who is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment. Sheeley is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Hearings continued The follow hearings were continued and will be held at Jacob’s office Feb. 11:
- Jacob Edward Pfingstler, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000. Pfingstler’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11 at Jacob’s office.
Kayla Nichole Steele, 34, of New Bethlehem, who is charged with retail theft and corruption of minors.