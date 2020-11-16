ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Tuesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 7.
Hearings waived
- Leane L. Britton, 49, of St. Marys, who is charged with making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Brandon Lee Dilley, 34, of Wilcox, who is charged with retail theft.
- Julie Elizabeth Johnson, 40, of Emporium, who is charged with retail theft.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Alex Michael Estell, 24, of Force, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, moveable property and theft of services. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Rebecca Anne Cristini, 18, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, moveable property.
- Travis Allen Cauvel, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with loitering and prowling at night time.