ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Feb. 9.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 1.
- Daniel Lewis Mahaney, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence/driving unsafely, resisting arrest and traffic violations.
- Michael Baloga, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
- Ashley Lynn Holterback, 30, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with forgery, conspiracy by forgery and theft by unlawful taking – moveable property.
- Maria Lynn Rosenhoover, 22, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
- Cindy Lou Dinsmore, 63, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property.
- Michael Verno Leightley, 39, of Emporium, who is charged with knowing of/the manufacture/distribution of a design drug, possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
- Kimberly Jean Hostler, 46, of Emporium, who is charged with unsworn falsification to authorities.
- Shajuan Antonio Carrero, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with two second-degree felony counts of strangulation and simple assault. Bail is set at $25,000.
Held for court
- Cody Joe Porter, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, both felonies, criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Jacob’s office Jan. 22. Bail is set at $25,000.
Hearings held
- Martin Andrew Chicola, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure.
Moved to non-traffic courtKenneth William Wingar Jr., 41, of Kersey, who is charged with making a statement under penalty and disorderly conduct.