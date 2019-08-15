ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings recently.
Hearings held
- Gary Lavern Hanes, 42, of Weedville, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless and careless driving and other traffic violations.
- Maurissa Anne Curley, 22, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brandy Jo Simbeck, 46, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Aug. 30.
- Anthony Michael Dornish, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with burglary, criminal tresspassing, simple assault and harassment. Dornish is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $7,500 unsecured bail.
- Savannah Marie Colson, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
- Randy Joe Hutchins, 35, of Brockport, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.
- Lacy Marie Nussbaum, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with the dissemination of sexually explicit material.
- Anthony Joseph Resch, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with accidents involving personal death or injury while not licensed, reckless driving and other violations.
- Evan Lee Shramek, 22, of Limestone, New York, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Thomas Kole Alcorn, 20, of Bradford, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended/revoked license.
- Curtis Michael Shrubb, 35, of Weedville, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless and reckless driving and under traffic violations.
- Alexander Ray Reed, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jacob Edward Pfingstler, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dustin Andrew Black, 30, of Sigel, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
- Brian Kurt Viglione, 42, of Kersey, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Vigilone is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 unsecured bail.
Held for court
- Ronald William Feldbauer, 53, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless and careless driving and other traffic violations.
- Thomas Patrick Ackroyd, 37, of Jay Township, who is charged with aggravated assault. Ackroyd is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
- Randy Lee Burress, 43, of Rockton, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, receiving stolen property and other violations. Burress is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.